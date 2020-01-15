<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

AUBURN — Railroad crews are repairing a section of track on Library Avenue on Wednesday, according to a statement from public works.

Traffic is being reduced to one lane during the work — which is expected to last most of the day.

Auburn Public Works is encouraging motorists to seek alternate routes.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: