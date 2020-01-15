AUBURN — Railroad crews are repairing a section of track on Library Avenue on Wednesday, according to a statement from public works.
Traffic is being reduced to one lane during the work — which is expected to last most of the day.
Auburn Public Works is encouraging motorists to seek alternate routes.
