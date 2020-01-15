NEW GLOUCESTER — New Gloucester Fire & Rescue Chief Toby Martin announces the department has received a grant for $10,000 from the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 4131 to assist with the purchase of a LUCAS 3 Chest Compression System.

Martin said he launched a community Heart Safe Program five months ago and the Eagles asked how they could help.

Eagles member Steve Hathorne said this is the first time the group has received approval from the national organization to help the rescue department.

The compression system helps cardiac arrest patients by delivering consistent, high-quality chest compressions even under difficult conditions and for extended periods of time. The device allows the team to work more efficiently.

The estimated cost of a LUCAS 3 is approximately $17,000. The New Gloucester Fire & Rescue is fundraising for the device. Prior to the grant from the Eagles, it had raised nearly $3,000. The organization intends to lease/purchase the device over a three-year span. The grant allows the department to place a good down payment and get it in service soon, while they continue to raise the remaining balance.

