FARMINGTON — A New Sharon man serving probation after a Massachusetts drug conviction appeared in court Wednesday, charged with possessing over 200 milligrams of a drug containing methamphetamine.

Robin S. Flagg Jr., 46, of 195 Glenn Harris Road, was arrested Monday after law enforcement officers checked to see if he was complying with conditions of his probation. They found drugs in his home, according to an affidavit filed at Farmington District Court by a state drug agent.

Flagg was charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug. He was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, where he remained Wednesday night on a probation hold.

Presiding in Franklin County Superior Court on Wednesday, Judge Andrew Benson set bail at $250. The state had asked for $500.

The judge said bail can be reviewed later, and he appointed defense attorney Maurice Porter to the case.

An agent of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency went to Flagg’s house Monday and called for a probation officer. They found methamphetamine in a black film case in the bedroom, in a small pink coin bag next to the bed and in another small bag. The drug agent also found a scale, several needles and two spoons with suspected methamphetamine on them and several small baggies with white residue on them, according to the affidavit.

Flagg admitted “he had injected methamphetamine in the past 48 hours,” the statement said.

Flagg is on probation for a similar case in Massachusetts, Deputy District Attorney James Andrews told the court prior to bail being set.

According to the affidavit, the probation is for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Defense attorney Sarah Glynn said Flagg indicated the conviction was for marijuana, which is not a crime in Maine.

The Tewksbury Police Department in Massachusetts arrested Flagg on Feb. 15, 2017, on charges of “trafficking methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and distribution of marijuana,” according to an article in Your Tewksbury Today. “Detectives observed Flagg conduct a drug transaction at the Holiday Inn. Upon further investigation, 31 grams of methamphetamine and over 10 ounces of marijuana were seized,” the article stated.

A conviction for unlawful possession of a scheduled drug is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

filed under: