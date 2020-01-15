PLYMOUTH, NH — During the fall of 2019, several local students were named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the fall 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Local students who achieved this goal are:Julianna Labul of Farmington, Tessa Wadsworth, of Turner, Adriana Whitaker, of Turner and Lindsey Perkins, of Readfield.
