LIVERMORE — Good Shepherd Food Bank recently announced the recipients of their annual School Pantry Capacity Building Grant program. These grants are funded on a competitive basis to school pantry sites, the Food Bank’s awards range from $250 to $2,500.

“The School Pantry Capacity Building Grant program was created to strengthen existing programs and improve food security in the applicant’s community,” stated Jessica Gildea, Youth & Family Initiatives Manager for Good Shepherd Food Bank. “The funds can be used for projects and investments to expand the school’s current pantry program. We’ve seen schools use the grant to purchase equipment, like cold storage, additional storage space, and supplies, as well as transportation, staffing, community outreach, and other pilot projects.”

All grantees are located in Maine and include: Spruce Mountain Primary School, Livermore

For more information, please visit www.feedingmaine.org.

