WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins announced that Tom Fales, a Lewiston native, has been selected as a Department of Veterans Affairs Congressional Fellow in her Washington, D.C., office.

Fales previously served as an intern in Collins’ Lewiston office and as an intern for the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee when Collins was the chairman.

Most recently, Fales was an associate counsel at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals at the Department of Veterans Affairs in D.C. and a judge advocate in the Maine Army National Guard.

Following graduation in 2003 from Lewiston High School, he attended George Washington University. He then attended Bangor Theological Seminary, earning a master’s degree in 2013. Fales received his law degree from the University of Maine School of Law in 2016.

He served in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve from 2007 through 2011.

