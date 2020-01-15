Tuesday night’s little storm moved out early Wednesday morning, and now we’re on to the next weather maker.

Wednesday will be the nicest day in the extended forecast with highs in the low 40s and partly cloudy skies. However, snow moves in late Wednesday night.

The storm will last through the day Thursday and should drop 3-6 inches of snow for most areas. Western Maine will see higher amounts, about 5-8 inches, and southern York county can expect 1-3 inches.

The system moves out Thursday night.

Thursday highs will reach the mid-30s, then temps plunge to only a high in the 10s to around 20 on Friday.

Friday will be sunny, but very cold. It will get below 0 for many that night.

The next round of snow will arrive for the weekend, likely Saturday night through Sunday. This one should drop several more inches across most of Maine.

Right now, it’s looking in the 3-6-inch range, but the storm is still far out and there remains some uncertainty. The Canadian model has been pushing higher amounts. It will also be a windy weekend. Stay tuned.

