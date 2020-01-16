OXFORD — There will be a 3-T Auction held at Oxford Advent Christian Church on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 5 p.m. There will be a free meal of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw and dinner rolls. The auction will begin at 6 p.m. The items to be auctioned off will consist of “Talents,” “Treats,” and “Treasures.” Some of the items being auctioned off are homemade items, household treasures, art work, handmade talents, handmade decorations, sweet treats such as pies, cakes, and whoopie pies, etc. Please come and join us for an evening of fun for a great cause. Additional donations to be auctioned off can be brought in the night of the auction. Oxford Advent Christian Church will be sending a team of local people from various churches to San Felipe, Mexico to the 99 plus 1 Ministry compound. The Mission Team will be providing assistance to people in need in the area, and work in people’s homes providing electrical, plumbing and carpentry repairs, vision testing, support to the rehabilitation centers, orphanage, senior centers and school.

The Oxford Advent Christian Church is located on Route 26 in Oxford. The Church is accessible. Hope to see you there for a memorable evening. Please feel free to bring a donation to contribute to the auction.

Feel free to bring a donation, also, of new men’s and/or women’s underwear and socks, which will be distributed to the various centers.

People wishing to make donations to the Mexico Mission may do so by sending a check payable to OACC “Mexico Mission 2019” 1130 Main St. Oxford, Maine 04270.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: