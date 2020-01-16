Telstar Middle School Girls Varsity Basketball team: The Rebels hosted the Winthrop Ramblers on Monday, Jan. 6 and sent them home after soundly defeating them 45-36. The Lady Rebels played hard against the very fast and quick Winthrop team even without a couple of key players who was out sick. Telstar held a one point lead at half time, but Morgan Zetts dominated the second half by scoring 22 of her 26 points in the last two quarters. She also had multiple blocks and many rebounds. The defense kept their shooters outside their range the entire game and allowed just 7 points in the last quarter to slam the door shut on the Lady Ramblers. Karen Marshall scored 8 points, with Sarah Chase dumping in 6. Mariah Palmer put in 4, while Makenzie Eliot and Ciara Abbott each scored 2. This was by far the most exciting game to watch so far this season and the Lady Rebels will face their biggest challenge hosting Spruce Mountain on Monday January 13th. The Lady Rebels are 7-2 on the season.

