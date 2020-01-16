PORTLAND — The following students haves been named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

Fryeburg: Kallan Charest, Abigail Davis, Kristina LeBlanc

Mechanic Falls: Daniel Field, Carly King, Nicole Walls

Minot: Allison Kelly

