PORTLAND — The following students haves been named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
Fryeburg: Kallan Charest, Abigail Davis, Kristina LeBlanc
Mechanic Falls: Daniel Field, Carly King, Nicole Walls
Minot: Allison Kelly
