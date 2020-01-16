REGION — On February 1, Woodstock resident Jane Chandler, Newry resident Bruce Pierce and Bethel residents Tim LeConey and Jan Whitworth will leave for Puerto Rico to help repair homes damaged by Hurricane Maria more than two years ago.

The group’s primary tasks are expected to be power washing and sealing off roofs.

A Lasagna Dinner will be held on Friday, January 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the West Parish Congregational Church (located at 32 Church Street in Bethel) to benefit the trip. There’s a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds will go toward travel expenses. Any additional money will be used to purchase supplies. All are welcome to attend the dinner.

All four members of the team belong to the WPCC.

The trip is organized through the Maine Conference United Church of Christ. The Maine Conference has 10 people total participating. Chandler said the group attended a training last week to go over expectations and meet the other six people from the Maine Conference.

“The people really relate to seeing your face. You really get a good connection with citizens by being over there,” Chandler said in explaining why she is going.

Chandler has done similar work in Honduras, but has never been to Puerto Rico.

“I like to give back. I want to help people,” Pierce said. “We’re going down to make a difference.”

Whitworth went to Puerto Rico last year to help roof homes, with Mary LeConey (Tim’s wife).

On February 28, their will be a presentation on the group’s trip at the WPCC at 6 p.m.

