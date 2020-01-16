Harrison Elementary School is competing against 31 other schools in Maine in the WinterKids WinterGames 2020.

Two schools in each county are participating in outdoor winter activities for the chance to win $5000.

Watch for the winners of each week’s competitions on Channel 8 news every Sunday morning.

In the picture, 4th Graders are learning about the Albedo Effect by measuring snowmen throughout the week.

