Harrison Elementary School is competing against 31 other schools in Maine in the WinterKids WinterGames 2020.
Two schools in each county are participating in outdoor winter activities for the chance to win $5000.
Watch for the winners of each week’s competitions on Channel 8 news every Sunday morning.
In the picture, 4th Graders are learning about the Albedo Effect by measuring snowmen throughout the week.
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock selectmen ponder bridge, crosswalk
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel Rotary News
-
The Bethel Citizen
Briefs
-
The Bethel Citizen
‘I Hate…’
-
The Bethel Citizen
Dean’s List