Italian Vegetable Soup
This delicious soup will warm your family up all winter long. Let the kids pick out the small pasta (macaroni, pastina, orzo, acini de pepe) and add the ingredients to the pot. Yields 12 1-cup servings
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground meat (15% fat) (turkey, chicken or beef)
1 cup diced onion
1⁄2 cup sliced celery
1 cup diced carrots
1 1⁄2 cups sliced or chopped cabbage
1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans drained and rinsed
2 cans (15 ounces each diced tomatoes
1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
1 can (15 ounces) cut green beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup whole kernel corn, frozen or canned and drained
2 cups water
1 cup low sodium chicken or beef stock
4 garlic cloves, crushed
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1⁄2 teaspoon dried oregano
1⁄2 teaspoon dried basil
1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
1⁄2 cup small pasta (optional)
Directions:
In a skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet), cook the ground meat until browned, breaking it up as it cooks. Drain any fat. Add to soup pan.
In the same skillet, saute the onion, celery, and carrots until limp but not brown. Add to soup pan.
Add all the remaining ingredients to soup pan.
Bring to a boil. Lower heat, cover and simmer about 30 minutes.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock selectmen ponder bridge, crosswalk
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel Rotary News
-
The Bethel Citizen
Briefs
-
The Bethel Citizen
‘I Hate…’
-
The Bethel Citizen
Dean’s List