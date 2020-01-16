Blueberry Bread

Dorcas Butler, Norway

3 Cups flour

1 Teaspoon salt

3/4 Cup sugar

3 Teaspoons baking powder

2 Eggs, well beaten

1 Cup milk

2 Tablespoons oil

1 Cup chopped nuts, optional

1 Cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Sift the dry ingredients into a medium sized mixing bowl. Combine eggs, milk and oil then add this to the dry ingredients mixing just until moist. Add nuts and blueberries. Spoon into a greased 9″ x 5″ x 3″ loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.

Broccoli Soup

Dorcas Butler, Norway

4 Medium heads of broccoli

1/2 Cup butter or margarine

2 Tablespoons flour

2 Quarts milk

1 Medium onion, chopped

3 Chicken bouillon cubes

3/4 Cup shredded cheddar cheese

Cut the broccoli into bite-sized pieces and cook for 5 minutes in boiling water then set aside. Melt butter and slowly stir in flour to make a smooth paste. Heat milk in top of a double boiler or heavy sauce pan; do not boil. Saute onions until transparent. Add the drained and cooked broccoli, butter paste, onions, bouillon and cheese to the hot milk. Stir until cheese is melted and mixture is smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Stuffed Green Peppers

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

4 or 5 Large green peppers

Filling

2 Pounds ground beef

1 Envelope onion soup mix

1 Envelope Italian meat loaf seasoning mix

2 Eggs

1/2 Cup ketchup

Sauce

6 Tablespoons brown sugar

8 Tablespoons ketchup

1 Teaspoon nutmeg

2 Teaspoons dry mustard

Wash, halve and core peppers. Mix filling ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Fill each pepper half solidly with meat mixture. Arrange close together in an 11″ x 9″ x 2″ baking pan. Stir sauce ingredients until well mixed. Spoon sauce evenly over each pepper. Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees; cover the peppers with foil, and bake 40 to 45 minutes more or until the meat is done.

Kids in the Kitchen

Honey Balls

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 Cup honey

1 Cup creamy peanut butter

2 Cups dry nonfat milk

1 Cup corn flakes, crushed

Cream honey and peanut butter, then gradually add dry milk. Mix well. Shape into small balls using greased hands. Roll in crushed corn flakes. Let chill for a couple of hours.

