PARIS — A New Hampshire man is facing multiple felonies after leading police on a chase from Conway, New Hampshire into Maine on Wednesday night.

Joshua Kozacka, 30, of Madison was being held at the Oxford County Jail in Paris on Thursday night on charges of aggravated driving to endanger, aggravated operating after license suspension/habitual offender and driving to danger.

He appeared in 11th District Court on Thursday when bail was set at $5,000.

According to Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Conway police attempted to stop Kozacka for a traffic violation about 10 p.m. but he continued on Route 302 into Fryeburg.

Law enforcement agencies attempted to stop Kozacka’s vehicle with spike mats but were unsuccessful. The chase ended on Old County Road in Brownfield where the vehicle hit a snowbank. Kozacka fled on foot but was arrested about 150 yards into the woods, Urquhart said.

Conway, Fryeburg and state police, and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: