SOUTH PARIS – Christine Ulrickson, 73, of Norway died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home.

She was born Dec. 8, 1946 in Mason Township, the daughter of Clyde and Bertha (Herrick) Stevens. She graduated from Gould Academy and attended the Maine Medical Nursing School.

She married Roy Ulrickson, Jr. on August 12, 1967. She worked all her life as a registered nurse for local health care facilities and doctors’ offices. Her most treasured work was as a pediatric nurse.

She enjoyed boating, camping, reading, sewing and cooking.

She is survived by her husband; three children, Roy Ulrickson, III and wife Darlene, Patricia Muzikar and husband Jonathan, and Peter Ulrickson; five grandchildren, Roy IV “Andy” Ulrickson, Thomas Ulrickson, Sebastian Muzikar, Ellis Ulrickson and Martina Pettengill; two great-grandchildren, Everett and Vivian Pettengill; four sisters, Charlotte Rowe, Beatrice Hicks, Florence Walker and Cheryl Young. She was predeceased by two brothers, David and Paul Stevens.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

