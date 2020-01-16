Imagine you have just taken a family photo. Everyone’s eyes are open. Everyone is smiling. It looks great; but, there is something missing. Now imagine the same scene with a dog in the picture.

Gunner is available to fill the void in your family. He’s a one year old Lab/mix that weighs 47 pounds. Gunner is an active dog that loves to play. He will benefit from some consistent training. He is a quick learner and eager to please.

Gunner would like to take center stage as the only pet in the family. He is ready to pose with the family and smile for the camera.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

