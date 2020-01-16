REGION — Girl Scouts of Maine (GSME) announces that it will host New Member Sign-Up events for potential members and volunteers at locations throughout the state every month. Below is a list of events in your area.

These events will bring together girls from kindergarten through third grade and their caregivers, and allow them to discover why Girl Scouting is important to the development of girls, how it relates to the success of young women today, and the important role that adults play.

“Girl Scouts helps girls develop their full potential,” says Joanne Crepeau, CEO of Girl Scouts of Maine. “When a girl becomes a Girl Scout, she grows into a young woman who is self-confident, strong and compassionate. She learns how to build and maintain healthy relationships. She becomes more aware of the world around her and uses her skills and talents to make her world a better place.”

These New Member Sign-Up events are just some of the many events that GSME will be holding this year. Here is a list of events in your area:

January 21

Poland Community School, 6:00 p.m.

1250 Maine Street, Poland, ME 04274

January 23

Paris Elementary School, 6:00 p.m.

4 Hathaway Road, South Paris, ME 04281

filed under: