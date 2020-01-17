AUBURN — The third time was not the charm.

Just hours after an event featuring conservative commentator Michelle Malkin was relocated to Martindale Country Club in Auburn, organizers are again looking for a new venue.

Malkin, hosted by a group of Republican students from the University of Maine, had agreed to speak at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston on Friday after the original venue in South Portland opted not to host her talk.

On Thursday night, the Franco Center followed suit, announcing the decision not to host her visit on its Facebook page without an explanation. Martindale Country Club in Auburn was quickly booked as an alternate site.

According to Matt Leonard, an Auburn Republican who has been working as a liaison between the event organizers and venues in the Lewiston-Auburn area, Martindale officials decided to cancel Friday morning due to “angry messages and Facebook posts.”

Andrea Wilson, event coordinator for Martindale Country Club said Friday morning that “there are no events scheduled at Martindale” Friday night, but would not elaborate further.

Leonard said he’s now working with the Republican students to find another venue, still hoping to host the event Friday night.

Adrienne Bennett, former press secretary for former Gov. Paul LePage who was also scheduled to appear at Martindale, tweeted Friday morning that “Maine establishments are receiving threatening phone calls,” and that a “new venue has been secured and the speech will go on.” She did not give details on the venue.

Eric Brakey, a Republican former Maine State Senator and candidate for U.S. Congress also weighed in earlier Friday, offering his Lewiston campaign office as a venue for Malkin. He later tweeted that his campaign office “doesn’t have the capacity to hold hundreds” and that “a larger venue may still become available.”

Malkin’s talk was originally scheduled for the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks in South Portland, but was canceled, prompting allegations university officials were trying to stifle free speech.

A spokesman for the University of Maine said Tuesday that the university communicated to the hotel that the University of Maine College Republicans are not an official student group on campus, but did not suggest that the event be canceled.

Malkin is an American conservative blogger, political commentator and former Fox News contributor who has expressed anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim views. Her weekly syndicated column appears in a number of newspapers and on websites.

Malkin had several television and radio interviews scheduled for Friday morning during which she was expected to talk about the controversy over her Maine appearance.

This story will be updated.

