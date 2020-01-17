Police say one man died Thursday afternoon when his pickup truck struck a protective concrete barrier near on the north side of Martin’s Point Bridge on Route 1.
David Jensen, 37, of Auburn, died at the scene when his 2013 Toyota Tundra crashed about 4:27 p.m., according to the Portland Police Department.
Jensen was the sole occupant of the truck, and there were no other vehicles involved.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Portland police at 874-8532, or 874-8575.
