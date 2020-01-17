FARMINGTON — Tuesday, Jan. 14 Selectman Scott Landry shared information about an upcoming hearing being held in Augusta on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The Legislature’s Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology will hold the hearing at 1 p.m. in Room 211 of the Cross Building. LD1892, an act to make changes to the Dig Safe law, is sponsored by House District 55 Rep. Seth Berry of Bowdoinham. LD1892 is the fifth of six bills that will be presented.

Landry said propane lines that are currently exempt would be added to the state’s Dig Safe Rule.

The purpose of the Dig Safe Rule is to implement the provisions of the State’s underground facility damage prevention requirements contained in Title 23 M.R.S.A. § 3360-A, “Protection of Underground Facilities.” The rule establishes the responsibilities of excavators, operators and Dig Safe System, Inc. The rule also establishes the process by which the Public Utilities Commission enforces this program.

Dig Safe System, Inc. is the damage prevention system that operates in Maine. Unless otherwise indicated, the provisions of this rule apply to all operators of underground facilities, excavators, architects and other designers of excavations, and Dig Safe System, Inc.

“It’s been beaten down a couple of times by the petroleum industry,” he said. “I don’t think there’s very much chance of that. We should get it done.”

Landry said if anyone had anything to say they could attend or write a letter.

On Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 a deadly explosion ripped apart the newly renovated LEAP, Inc. building on the Farmington Falls Road. 400 pounds of propane were added to the facility’s underground propane tank on Sept. 13 but it was empty on the 16th.

Selectman Chairman Joshua Bell asked if propane was the only thing not included.

Town Manager Richard Davis said culverts are not included.

“I think natural gas is already included,” Landry said.

Selectman Stephan Bunker said people can listen to audio broadcasts of committee hearings.

The link is http://legislature.maine.gov/committee/#Committees/EUT.

