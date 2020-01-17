AUBURN – Jane E. (Walker) Sloat, 85, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Auburn, with her family by her side. She was born on June 23, 1934, in Woburn, Mass. to Jay and Marian (Cromwell) Walker.

She was one of nine children. She was raised in Lewiston and later Sabattus. Jane attended Lewiston High School where she was a member of the band and enjoyed acting in school plays. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1952.

She married Merlyn V. Sloat on April 29, 1953. They enjoyed 63 years together up to his passing on April 25, 2016. Together they created a warm and loving household while raising a family of four, in their West Auburn home of 55 years.

Jane valued family and friends. She enjoyed having coffee with her close friends. She loved watching the Red Sox, the Patriots and liked following high school sports. She enjoyed meeting and talking to new people. She always left a big impression on the people she met.

Jane worked many years for West Breeze Orchards, Fotomat and later at Lingerie Net Work.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband Merlyn, siblings Helen Morrill, Phyllis Splain, Priscilla Fletcher, Jay Walker and Robert Walker.

Jane is survived by her children, Brad and wife Cindy of Standish, Jay of Auburn, Steve and Kathy of Lebanon, JoEllen Getchell and husband Ron of Auburn; grandchildren, Shane, Corey, Shannon and husband Dan, Andrew and wife Rita, Jeffrey and wife Liisa, Brandon, Megan and husband Kyle; great-grandchildren, Connor, Hayleigh, Colby, Kiersten, Jaden, Cecelia, Abigail, Althea, Wyatt, Maverick, Aurora and Penelope’ sisters Jean Tarr, Barbara Lyman, brother John Walker, sister-in-law Carol Layman and brother-in-law David Sloat.

Plans are for a spring service and burial at Gracelawn Memorial Park.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group 217 Turner St. Auburn, ME 207-784-4584.

