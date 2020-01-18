100 Years Ago 1920

An order for providing for a committee to investigate the advisability of converting the old Webster Grammar School into a city hall or a municipal building which shall contain the police station, municipal court building, and all of the departments will be presented at the council meeting next Monday. Those who have studied the problem think it could be done for approximately $10,000 and the savings on the municipal courtroom alone would more than pay the interest.

50 Years Ago: 1970

US Senator Edmund Muskie will be the principal speaker Sunday at the Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute in Auburn. Jalbert, a democrat from Lewiston is being honored for his support of legislation which has permitted expansion of the Auburn facility into a $1.7 million vocational, technical institute. The center was ordered named for him by the Maine Board of Education.

25 Years Ago: 1995

History buff Charles Plummer will lead a historical novel discussion group for Auburn Adult Education, beginning Feb. 2. The group will meet for six weeks at Edward Little High School from 7 to 9 pm. Plummer is an independent education consultant with an extensive background in public school teaching and administration.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

