LEWISTON – Donald Norman Bowie, 80, of Lewiston, passed away at his home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Born in Rumford on April 2, 1939, he was the son of Lorien and Marcia Elms Bowie.He worked in retail all his life, starting at S.S. Kresge’s on Lisbon Street while in high school, and ended his career at Kmart in Auburn as Resident Assistant Manager after 35 years with the company. He then worked at L.L. Bean in Freeport, retiring fully in 2009.Don enjoyed horse racing, both at the tracks and OTB venues. He also enjoyed family gatherings and getting together with friends.He is survived by a sister, Marion Boyd of San Diego, Calif.; a niece, Cindy Gibson and husband John and her sons Patrick, Shane, and Joseph Journeay, all of San Diego; a nephew, Keith Boyd and wife Kim and their daughters Lily and Mali, all of Vista, Calif.; and several cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Beverly and Frances Bowie.Private graveside services will be held in the spring at Greenwood Cemetery in Dixfield. Condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to: Greater Androscoggin Humane Society 55 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME, 04240

