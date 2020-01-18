SOUTH PARIS – Wilma Bartlett Rich Goss, 98, of South Paris passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home.

Wilma was born in Casco on June 19, 1921, the daughter of William and Helen Wilson Bartlett. She was a 1940 graduate of Norway High School. After graduation, she studied Beauty Culture and received her state license in 1942. She worked in that field for a couple of years before joining Norway National Bank and Norway Savings Bank. She was a longtime member of the Second Congregational Church in Norway and served as a past Deacon. She was a member of the standing committee of the Norway High School Alumni Association for 25 years.

In 1953 she married Odell Rich Jr., who passed away in 1973. In 1982, she married Robert Goss, who passed away in 1987.

She enjoyed movies, reading, playing cards, flowers, birds, attending plays, and spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed her trips to see her daughter in California. She always welcomed having kids around, often inviting them to camp or at home for a special, fun afternoon. In her younger years, she loved dancing and acting. She was a very active member in the Penny Players Theater Group, where during the 1951 season, she was awarded an ‘Oscar’ as the leading actor for the play “Mrs. Moonlight,” having played the role of Sarah Moonlight.

Survivors include her beloved daughter Jana Lee Rich and her dear partner Gillian Nash of Belvedere, Calif.; a favorite nephew Barry Lambert and his very dear wife Lorraine of Dover, N.H.; two special great-nieces Darlene Wheeler of Whitneyville, Maine and Dawn Wheeler of Dresden, Maine, two special great-nephews, Steve Arsenault and his wife Ann of Westport Island, Maine, Derek Lambert and wife Katie of So. Berwick, Maine, and also several other dear nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husbands; her parents; four brothers, Kenneth, Arthur, Jack, and Fred Bartlett, and two sisters, Rita Lambert and Leah Aubin Daniels.

A special thank you to Lorraine Lambert, and longtime friend and neighbor, Patti Yates, for their loving care. The family would also like to thank the staff at Maine Veterans’ Home and Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice for their dedication and compassion.

A celebration of life will be held for Wilma in the Spring. Details will be available at the Second Congregational Church. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations in her memory may be made to the:

Second Congregational Church

PO Box 164

Norway, ME 04268

