HOCKEY

Erik Bradford redirected a shot from the point by TJ Melancon for a goal just 25 seconds into the game, and the Brampton Beast added goals by Lindsay Sparks and Connor Sanvido later in the first period on the way to a 4-1 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Saturday night in Brampton, Ontario.

Maine’s only goal was a shorthanded tally by Michael McNicholas with 2:09 remaining.

GOLF

LPGA: Inbee Park finally made a bogey but still finished with a 4-under 67 and a two-shot lead over Sei Young Kim heading into the final round of the LPGA’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Park hadn’t made a bogey since November’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. But she finally dropped a shot when she three-putted the difficult 211-yard par-3 18th.

Kim made five birdies and two bogeys in a wild second nine and shot 67.

PGA: Andrew Landry and Scottie Scheffler broke away from the pack in the third round of The American Express at La Quinta, California.

Landry shot a 7-under 65 at PGA West’s Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course to join Scheffler atop the leaderboard at 21-under 195, four strokes ahead of third-place Rickie Fowler.

Scheffler had a 66 on the adjacent Stadium Course, also the site of the final round Sunday.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Lee Westwood, chasing his 25th European Tour win, moved into a one-shot lead after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

Westwood carded a seven-under 65, including an eagle on the par-5 eighth, to move to 14-under for the tournament.

Bernd Wiesberger and second-round leader Francesco Laporta were one shot off the lead.

TENNIS

ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL: Top-ranked Ash Barty tuned up for the Australian Open by winning her first title on home soil with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Dayana Yastremska.

Andrey Rublev became the first man in 16 years to win two titles in the first two weeks of the season when he beat Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-0 in the men’s final.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City was held to a 2-2 draw at home against Crystal Palace, further boosting Liverpool’s title hopes.

Liverpool can extend its lead to an almost insurmountable 16 points by beating Manchester United on Sunday.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Federica Brignone and Petra Vlhova tied for a World Cup giant slalom victory in Sestriere, Italy, while overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin finished third by the smallest of margins.

Shiffrin was just one hundredth of a second behind the joint winners on the Giovanni Agnelli course. She has gone four straight races without a win, but the American skier maintains a comfortable lead of 233 points over Vlhova in the overall standings.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Beat Feuz struck back in his season-long rivalry with Dominik Paris to win a downhill in Wengen, Switzerland.

Switzerland’s best downhiller showed his mastery of the Alpine nation’s most storied event to win the Lauberhorn race for a third time, matching the record of Austrian great Franz Klammer and delighting his home fans.

Feuz finished 0.29 seconds ahead of Italy’s Paris down a course that started lower down the mountain than usual because of overnight snowfall, the first in several weeks at Wengen.

Thomas Dressen of Germany was third, 0.31 behind Feuz.

