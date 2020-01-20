AUBURN — Mayor Jason Levesque will join mayors from across the country at the White House on Friday for a discussion on economic growth and boosting local economies.

The meeting is scheduled for the final day of the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, a three-day gathering that features panels and speakers on a variety of topics.

Those attending will be bussed to the White House at 1 p.m. Friday for what has been dubbed, “A discussion on transforming America’s communities.”

President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend at 1:45 p.m. for “a discussion on economic growth with our nation’s mayors.”

Levesque said he recently received an invitation, and made the last-minute decision to make the trip for Friday’s meeting. He said while Auburn is one small city in a very large country, many communities struggle with similar problems.

“You can be a mayor from a small town in Maine and still get some recognition and acknowledgement,” he said. “There are small communities just like Auburn all over the country and they share the same issues.”

Levesque, who has attended other events at the White House during his tenure, said he was likely invited because has kept in contact with the Trump administration.

As mayor, Levesque said, he has reached out to cabinet offices several times, and requested recognition from the White House last year during Auburn’s 150th anniversary celebration. He received it in the form of a letter from Trump congratulating the city.

He said his invitation is likely due to a combination of “putting myself out there,” and the political reality that he is the only Republican mayor among Maine’s largest cities.

Levesque said among the topics he hopes to discuss is Auburn’s role as a service center. He said while the government is pursuing its Opportunity Zones program — with one in Auburn — he would liken Auburn to an “opportunity center.”

“As a service center, we provide opportunities for an area four times our size,” he said. “What can we do to strip down regulations?”

Much of the focus of the three-day conference tackles infrastructure issues, including roads, water and sewer, and economic issues, such as the federal opportunity zones program, workforce development and other matters related to small businesses.

Levesque said because Auburn “supports a large population within a 30-minute drive of our city,” infrastructure funding is critical.

“How can the administration enhance regional support for infrastructure?” he said. “Paving, high-speed rail — so much of that falls on municipalities.”

Levesque, who will fly to Washington on Thursday night, is trying to line up additional meetings Friday morning. He said due to the short notice, he will be “absorbing” the cost of the trip.

