SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College recognized the following local students for making the Dean’s List during the 2019 fall semester:

Cody Gullikson, Denmark, studying accounting; Chloe Hedrich, New Gloucester, environmental science; Russell Allen, Auburn, health science and pre-physical therapy; and Stephen Brousseau, Durham, sports management.

Students must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 for the semester.

POTSDAM, N.Y. — The following local students have been named Presidential Scholars for the fall 2019 semester at Clarkson University:

Dakota Rae Bragg, Anson, civil engineering; Connor Firth, Vienna, aeronautical engineering; and Cameron Palmer, Winthrop, computer engineering. Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

Also at Clarkson University, Alex Michaud of Sabattus, majoring in chemical engineering, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

BEREA, Ohio — Maighread Laliberte of Norway, a graduate of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, majoring in neuroscience biology and biology, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Baldwin Wallace University. Students must achieve a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours in a semester to be placed on the dean’s list.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Erin Irene Lachance of Lewiston has been named to the Fall 2019 dean’s list at Wofford College. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

