ELLSWORTH — Nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities are encouraged to apply to the Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program.

A volunteer committee of Androscoggin County residents and community leaders reviews proposals and makes recommendations for funding. The deadline for applying is Saturday, Feb. 15. Application, guidelines and a list of 2019 grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

In 2019, the committee awarded $35,779 to six nonprofits. They included:

Center for Wisdom’s Women in Lewiston, to build organizational, technical and financial capacity during a period of growth and transition.

Good Food Council of Lewiston-Auburn, to support increased staff time of the coordinator to further outreach, education and community involvement.

ProsperityME to more effectively reach and engage the immigrants in Lewiston-Auburn with financial literacy classes and counseling.

The Androscoggin County Fund is built through donations from the community. For more information, contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at 1-877-700-6800 or [email protected]

