BIDDEFORD — Wyatt Hathaway scored 30 points, including the 1,000th of his career, and the Hornets (8-4) used a 34-25 second half to pull away from the Tigers (7-5) at Biddeford.

Hathaway reached the milestone with a free throw in the second quarter. Josiah Learned had 13 points and Cole Morin added 10.

William Harriman scored 20 points for Biddeford. Kurtis Edgerton and Marc Reali added 10 points apiece.

WAYNFLETE 56, ST. DOMINIC: 19: Dominick Campbell scored 17 points as the Flyers (12-1) jumped out to a 21-6 first quarter lead and cruised to a win over the Saints (4-6) at Portland.

Ilo Holdridge had 10 points. Jared Johnson added nine

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LEWISTON 45, DEERING 39: Lauren Foster scored 15 points and the Blue Devils (5-8) used a 15-7 third quarter to come from behind to beat the Rams (0-13) at Portland.

Nyabhana Lia scored 18 points for Deering.

MT. BLUE 52, BREWER 35: Lexi Mittelstadt fell just two assists shy of a triple-double in leading Mt. Blue to a win over Brewer.

Mittelstadt finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the Cougars improved to 6-6. Eva-Marie Stevens added 13 points and Hannah Wilbur 10 points for Mt. Blue. Kathryn Austin led the Witches (2-12) with 10 points.

OXFORD HILLS 70, EDWARD LITTLE 41: Julia Colby scored 13 of her game-high 24 points in the first quarter as Oxford Hills rolled over Edward Little in South Paris.

Cecelia Dieterich added 15 points and Ella Kellogg chipped in with nine for the Vikings (13-1). Hannah Chaput and Madisyn Turcotte led EL (3-10) with seven points apiece.

ST. DOMINIC 52, WAYNFLETE 30: Jessica Zimmerman scored 15 points, Mia-Angelina Leslie had 11 and Skye Rogers added 10 as the Saints (11-2) jumped out to a 22-4 first quarter lead and beat the Flyers (0-11) at Portland.

Kilee Sherry scored eight points for St. Dominic.

BIDDEFORD 48, LEAVITT 38: The Hornets (3-8) led early but fell off late as the Tigers (3-9) took the win in Turner.

Taylor White scored 19 to lead Leavitt, helping the Hornets gather a 14-9 lead after the first quarter.

Biddeford tied it by halftime and owned the third quarter as it had a 15-4 advantage in the period.

Biddeford’s Chantelle Bouchard led the team with 13 points.

DIRIGO 36, TELSTAR 30: A big game by Luci Rothwell couldn’t propel the Rebels (0-11) to victory as they fell to the Cougars (4-7) in Dixfield.

Rothwell led Telstar with 17 points, but Dirigo was able to hold off the comeback in the fourth quarter to earn its fourth win of the season.

Dirigo was paced by Paige Lueders’ 10 points, while Grace Robbins added nine in the win.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

ST. DOM’S/WINTHROP/GRAY-NG 6, BRUNSWICK 0: The Saints (11-4) scored early and often in their win over the Dragons (1-15) in Brunswick.

Madison Pelletier and Emma Roy both scored twice with a goal added from Abbie Ross and Gigi Ouellette.

