AUGUSTA — The Harlow announces the 14th annual “Higher Forms of Art” exhibition of artwork by students from area high schools presented in partnership with the University of Maine at Augusta for the 7th year in a row. “Higher Forms of Art” gives emerging artists the opportunity to show their art in a professional gallery space, and offers students the experience of organizing and installing a major art exhibition.

The exhibit is on view from Feb. 2-23 at the Danforth Gallery at the University of Maine at Augusta. The public is invited to attend a reception for the artists and their art instructors from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. (Snow date from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24)

Area Maine high schools participating in Higher Forms of Art: Cony High School, Augusta; Hall-Dale High School, Farmingdale; Gardiner Area High School, Gardiner; Kents Hill School, Kents Hill; Maine Arts Academy, Sidney; Maranacook Community High School, Readfield; and Richmond High School, Richmond.

The Harlow is home of the KVAA, a membership based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists, and community. They have owned and operated the Harlow Gallery in downtown historic Hallowell since 1963. The University of Maine at Augusta transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs.

Danforth Gallery is located at Jewett Hall, 46 University Dr., Augusta. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call (207) 622-3813.

