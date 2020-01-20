LEWISTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice’s volunteer program is gearing up for their 2020 Winter/Spring hospice volunteer training classes, to start from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston.

Preregistration is required. All hospice volunteers attend a 21-hour training and classes include an online training component.

Hospice volunteers provide companionship in home settings, nursing facilities and at the Hospice House on Stetson Road in Auburn. In addition, there are many volunteer opportunities that build upon people’s interests and may include clerical support, Complementary Therapies program, Hospice Choir, We Honor Veterans program, and greeters at the Hospice House. Volunteers give two to four hours per week for one year.

For more information, contact Kathy Baillargeon, manager of volunteer resources, at 202-777-7740, ext. 1286.

« Previous

Next »