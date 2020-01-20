RUMFORD — The Greater Rumford Community Center Musical Art School, Congress Street, is now open two days a week: from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Tuesday hours will be mainly for flute instruction and Thursday for vocal and piano instruction. The instructors are flutist Kathy Everett, flutist, and Cynthia Clark-Bulger, piano teacher and vocal coach.

Raised in a musical environment, Everett has been an accomplished musician for much of her life. Since her Rumford High School days and an all-state flutist, she has has performed with different groups, including concert bands and a musical theater pit orchestra. Lauded especially for her music-reading ability, she has been lending her talents to teaching young musicians since the 1990s. Utilizing manageable lessons that build logically upon each other, Everett fosters students’ confidence in their own developing abilities.

Everett is a University of Maine at Farmington graduate with a major in elementary education and a minor in fine arts.

Clark-Bulger has been teaching private voice and piano instruction for more than 30 years. Singing since the age of 5 and playing piano at 6, she is also a Rumford High School graduate and an all-state soloist. She began her college studies after graduation in 1977, majoring in vocal performance with a minor in piano at Rivier College, Nashua, New Hampshire. Currently employed at Everyday Music in Farmington, she has 16 students.

She is a University of Maine at Farmington graduate with a BA in fine arts, and a Masters of Worship Studies from Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia.

Call the Greater Rumford Community Center at 207-369-9906 for more information; Clark-Bulger at 207-418-4800 or Everett at 207-364-3070.

