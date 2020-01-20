FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington Upward Bound announces that two UMF alumni were recently recognized at the Maine Educational Opportunity Association’s 38th Annual Conference in Bar Harbor.

Aimee Degroat, Upward Bound alumna from Carrabec High School, is the 2020 recipient of the association’s Rising Star Award. This award honors emerging leaders who strive toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment, who excel in their chosen fields, devote time and energy to their communities in meaningful ways, and serve as role models for other economically disadvantaged, first-generation college bound students.

Degroat graduated summa cum laude from UMF in 2019 with a bachelor of fine arts degree in creative writing and a minor in international and global studies. She worked full time as the manager of the University Store. She served as an AmeriCorps volunteer, starting an online writing club as part of an after-school program.

She is pursuing a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from Stonecoast in southern Maine and also continues to manage the University Store.

Jason Judd, Upward Bound alumnus from Madison High School, is the 2020 recipient of the Maine Educational Opportunity Association’s Achiever Award. This award recognizes professionals who are graduates of TRIO programs; persons of high stature within their profession; make significant civic, community or professional contributions; and pursued higher education beyond a bachelor’s degree.

Judd received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Maine at Farmington in 2005. He received a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Southern Maine in 2013. In 2017, he completed his doctor of education degree in organizational leadership studies at Northeastern University.

He has worked for the last 14 years in a variety of educational roles, including, as a teacher, dorm parent, college and career counselor, director of studies, and dean of academics at Maine Central Institute. He was recently promoted to executive director of Educate Maine, an organization seeking to advance education policies and practices that prepare Maine students for post-secondary learning and the workforce.

