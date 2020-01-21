100 Years Ago 1920

“Who makes the laws for the City of Auburn?” asked Examiner Dodge of an applicant for citizenship in the Androscoggin County Supreme Court,’ Wednesday morning. The applicant hesitated, his command of English evidently being insufficient to explain so complicated a subject. “Examiner Dodge altered his question a little. “Who are the head men in the clty?” he queried. The applicant brightened and answered “The mayor.”

50 Years Ago: 1970

Members of the Bakerstown Historical Society, will meet Wednesday at 7:30 pm. at the Ricker Memorial library. Guest speaker for the session will be Walter Perry of Mechanic Falls who will relate the story of the building of the “Stanley Steamer in the Penney Machine Shop at Mechanic Falls.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Historical artifacts from a five-town area will be highlighted in six special exhibits planned by the Livermore Falls Trust Co. in observance of its 100th anniversary and its bicentennial celebration of Canton, Fayette, Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. It is expected that the shows will be three dimensional and include clothing, books, household utensils, tools, as well as tools as well as photos, paintings and etchings.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

