MONMOUTH — Disney Channel’s smash hit movie musical is coming to life on the Monmouth Community Players stage in “Disney’s High School Musical Jr.” Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs are sure to engage performers and audiences alike.

It’s the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes all find their cliques. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy Bolton (Taylor Sutherburg), discovers that the brainy Gabriella Montez (Makenzie Finnegan), a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. The couple cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical, ruffling the delicate feathers of Sharpee and Ryan Evans (Sam Melquist and Shawn Jimenez), East High’s reigning divas. Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

The cast is made up of many area talented youth, including Trekk Skeate, Josie Charland, Emily Carlton, Josh Allard, Ben Fleury, Miller Pelkey, Brock Rancourt (Chad u/s), Caroline Corgan, Audrey Tucker, Penelope Russell, Emma Sutherburg, Cohen Pelkey, Addison Boisvert, Lauren Burnham, Hannah McAdam (Sharpee u/s), Mila Barnes-Bukher, Nick Harper (Ryan u/s), Riley Fyfe, Mia Nagy, Ava Degen, Amelia Betts, Juliann Fylstra, Haven Desrosiers and Londen Gustafson. The cast is rounded out by three adult members: Amy Hamlin as Ms. Darbus, Patrick Hamlin as Coach Bolton and Bre Allard as Ms. Tenny.

Leading the strong cast is director Danny Gay and assistant director Zach Hodge. Also on the team are choreographer Ashley Hodgkin, stage manager and dance captain Ashleigh Dunham, music director Josie French, producer Bre Allard, and Ann Fairchild and Nancy Kenneally as the costume team.

The show will run at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The understudies will perform in the afternoon Saturday. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available through the theater’s website, www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org. For more information, call the box office at 207-370-9566 or email [email protected]

