NORWAY – Andrew Thomas Grant, 40, of Norway passed away on Oct. 31, 2019. He was born in Bridgton on June 19, 1979. the son of Christine Lena Glidden Grant Whitney and Thomas Arthur Grant, Sr.

He graduated from Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in 1998 and faithfully served our country in the U. S. Navy. He had been employed as a lineman for Central Maine Power for the past 17 years.

Andrew loved watching football and was a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan. He enjoyed traveling, hiking, fishing, kayaking and camping with his family. He was outgoing and made friends easily. He was a bit of a prankster and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his three daughters, Ryleigh, Reese and Sophia Grant of Norway; as well as his parents, Christine Glidden Grant Whitney of Greene and Thomas and Shinaey Grant of Hebron; stepfather, Blaine T. Whitney, Sr. of Norway; sister, Kelly Grant and partner Jake Poulin of Waterford, brother, Thomas Grant, Jr. of Rome, N.Y. He also leaves behind nephews, Tyler Grant of Norway, Isaac Masterman of Waterford and Gunner Grant of West Liberty, Ky., as well as nieces, Shaylyn Brown of Turner and Isabella Grant of Rome, N.Y.

At his request there will be no services.

