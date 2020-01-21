Dustin Pedroia has suffered a “significant setback” in his left knee, and the Red Sox second baseman’s status for the start of spring training next month is uncertain.

The 36-year-old was trying to make another comeback and overcome persistent issues in his left knee that have limited him to just nine games over the past two seasons. But his future playing baseball is again in serious doubt.

“Dustin has suffered a significant setback while rehabbing his left knee injury,” a Red Sox spokesman said. “As a result, his status for spring training is uncertain.”

Last spring Dustin Pedroia played six injury-rehab games with the Portland Sea Dogs as he tried to comeback from the second surgery on his left knee. He also played six games for the Red Sox before the team shut him down for the season.

Pedroia admitted he might never play baseball again during a press conference at Fenway Park on May 27. But he and the Red Sox seemed more optimistic in November. Chaim Bloom, the team’s chief of baseball operations, said on Nov. 11, “Every indication I’ve gotten is he’s feeling good and intending on playing.”

Quality of life still remained his “main goal,” Pedroia told WEEI’s Rob Bradford that same week. He was working out, taking a “we’ll see” approach to a comeback and stressed the importance of building up his quad and calf strength.

Pedroia is now reportedly mulling his future with several people, including his family, agents and the Red Sox.

The Red Sox weren’t counting on Pedroia to return, and they have several options at second heading into 2020. Michael Chavis played significant time there last season, and the Sox signed Jose Peraza this offseason. C.J. Chatham, a top Sox prospect, could also make a case.

• Boston traded right-hander Travis Lakins to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday for a player to be named later.

The 25-year-old Lakins had a 3.86 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP in 23-1/3 innings with the Red Sox in 2019. A former sixth-round pick out of Ohio State University, he has a career 4.45 ERA in the minors. Lakins last pitched for the Portland Sea Dogs in 2018 when he made 26 appearances and posted a 2-2 record with a 2.61 ERA, 42 strikeouts and 13 walks.

