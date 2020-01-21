DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts invites artists to submit artwork for the juror’s selection for the upcoming show, “Artist’s Choice.” Winslow Myers will be the juror for the open show. The deadline for dropping off work at the gallery is 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

Myers is an artist and educator known for his portraits as well his large paintings. Natural and industrial forms inspire him to work both with abstraction and representation at the same time. His recent, large scale, diptych series combine contrasting subjects in compelling visual statements. With degrees from Princeton, Boston University and a Masters of Fine Art from Queens College, Myers has taught painting, drawing and art history in a number of schools and colleges, including the Rhode Island School of Design.

Artists may choose works that best represent their individual style and preference for the show that includes all mediums, including, but not limited to, painting, drawing, sculpture, fabric, photography, printmaking and ceramic works. Artists may choose subject matter from representational to abstract to present to the juror. All works must be gallery ready and wired for hanging.

Artists may submit up to three works for the juror. Fee for entry per artist is $15 for River Arts’ members and $25 for nonmembers. All works must be for sale and River Arts retains 35 percent commission on sold artwork. Notification of accepted works will be emailed to all submitting artists by Wednesday, Feb. 5. The opening reception for “Artist’s Choice” will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. The show will run until March 7.

River Arts is at 241 Rte. 1 north. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The gallery is closed on Sunday and Monday in the winter. For more information, call 207-563-1507, visit riverartsme.org and or the Facebook page.

