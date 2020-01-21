LEWISTON — Safe Voices is hosting a breakfast and panel from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, to mark the one-year anniversary of its emergency safe house for victims of sex trafficking and exploitation, the first and only resource of its kind in Maine. The event will be held at the Green Ladle, Lewiston High School/LRTC, 156 East Ave.

One year ago Safe Voices opened the doors to Maine’s first and only emergency Safe House for victims of sex trafficking and exploitation. To date, more than 38 survivors have resided in the Safe House. Join for breakfast and conversation as the organization highlights accomplishments and shares lessons learned.

Breakfast will be served buffet-style with a scrambled eggs bar, baked goods, bacon and sausage and fruit. A survivor statement will be followed by a panel and questions and answers.

The event is free, but space is limited. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact Victoria Stanton, director of development and engagement, at [email protected] or 207-795-6744, ext. 214.

Safe Voices is the domestic violence resource center serving Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.To learn more, visit www.safevoices.org.