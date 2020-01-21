MEXICO — Janet and Mike Brennick of Mexico are among the volunteers teaching fifth-graders at Mountain Valley Middle School a host of exercises this month.

Physical education teachers Kris Tyler and Amy Chiasson came up with the idea of introducing yoga, jujitsu, line dancing, step aerobics and Zumba to show the resources available in the community to keep active and maintain a healthy lifestyle all their lives.

“I think it’s great for the kids to learn what’s out there for them and that it’s important to stay in shape and to see somebody our age that’s working out and sweating like this; I mean, that has to have some sort of impact,” Janet Brennick said.

After class, students shared their thoughts on the new offerings.

Mackenzie Gammon said she liked yoga the most, especially the tree position because it teaches balance.

Linda Jennings said it was her favorite, too, “because it stretches your muscles and it helps you learn to stay in a position and stay in balance.”

Cash Provencher said he liked jujitsu because it reminded him of karate classes he had outside of school.

It was Dakota Hamner’s favorite as well “because it taught us self-defense.”

Other volunteer instructors were Dawson Walton, jujitsu; Sandee Gordon, yoga; Cathy Crutchfield, Zumba; Patty Brown, dance.

