WILTON — This will be Shannon Chase Smith’s last year as chairman of the Wilton Blueberry Festival.

She made the announcement at the festival’s annual meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

“It’s time,” she said on Jan. 16. “I struggled with this.”

Smith said she is a five-year girl. She served the Girls’ State program for 15 years. This is her 40th year with the blanket program at the Farmington Fair horse races.

“It’s the way I am. If I stayed, it would have to be for another five years,” she said. “I knew I wasn’t ready to do it until 35.”

Smith is well-known throughout the community for the many organizations she is involved with. She is the past president of the state Emblem Club and is active in Farmington Emblem Club #460. She is a member of Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, president of the Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and active with the hospital blood drives. She is a member of the Farmington Horsemen’s Association.

“I’ll still be very active,” she said. “That’s my life. I love my community. It will be different.

“I’ve eaten, slept and drunk the Wilton Blueberry Festival for 30 years. It’s been a big part of my life and my family’s lives. My children grew up with this.”

Smith said her announcement was a surprise. She had talked with her children about it beforehand.

“They said to make sure it was what I wanted to do,” she said. “They’ve supported me. the festival greatly. They still come every year. They understood where I was coming from.”

At the annual meeting, Smith announced she would be stepping down as chair effective Oct. 15.

An announcement from the board of directors emailed Jan. 16 read in part, “In her role as chair, Shannon has increased the footprint of the festival to include many events which include a large parade, fireman’s muster, entertainment, crafts, and a variety of vendors, which culminate with a fireworks display over Wilson Lake.”

“I’ll keep busy,” Smith said. “I’ll be able to enjoy Dummer’s Beach, spend more time with my grandchildren there. I won’t have to come home and give up special time with them.”

Smith has a granddaughter who is a junior at Husson and three grandsons in Maine. One is a senior at Windham High School, another is an eighth grader at Spruce Mountain Middle School and the youngest is in the first grade at Spruce Mountain Primary School. She has other grandchildren living in Alaska.

“I like to follow my grandchildren’s activities,” she said.

A planned trip to Alaska was pushed back so Smith could attend her grandson’s graduation in June. She didn’t realize until after the plans were finalized that it will be three weeks before this year’s Wilton Blueberry Festival.

“That was poor planning on my part,” she said. “We can do it. I’m very organized. I have to be because I couldn’t do the things I do without being organized.”

Smith said once an event is done, she balances everything related to it out before moving on to the next one.

“I love what I do, but I couldn’t do it alone,” she said. “Teamwork is very important to me.”

Smith said she has met many wonderful people over the years. Many people step up to help make the festival successful each year.

“I could never be more thankful for all the support the community has given me,” she said. “It has been a great journey watching the festival grow to what it is today. I will have many great memories.”

Smith said one thing she has become known for are the homemade blueberry pies provided to festival guests in their hotel rooms. She has also been blessed to have people from all over the country be part of or attend the festival. The year all the Wilton’s were recognized people from England attended.

There have been highlights for Smith throughout the years. The biggest was having the original “The Moving Wall,” a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. at the festival in 2005. Another was 2014 when the medical inflatables were part of the festival. People from 43 states signed the guestbook that year, Smith said.

“People enjoyed Mardi Gras (last year) the most,” she said. “You” never top that. So many people got involved in it. It seemed to tickle peoples’ fancy.”

Smith said she is very humble that she’s had this opportunity. The festival has changed over the years, never more so for her than five years ago when her husband, Albert, passed.

“It’s different without Albert being here,” she said. “He was my soulmate.”

Smith said she is still trying to get the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch to the festival. She came close one year and went through a site visit at the Farmington fairgrounds where they were to stay. The hitch had to go somewhere else, she said.

“It would be the highlight of my life to have them come after 27 years of asking,” she said. “More than 200 letters of support were sent one year. I’ve put in for them again this year along with the Maine state parade.”

Smith said her decision to step down was not made easily.

“I’ve had a great journey. Wilton’s been put on the map,” she said. “It’s been a wonderful experience. I’ll never forget it.”

The WBBF Board believes there are three options to entertain going forward:

Have a local volunteer assume the coordinator reins in order to be introduced and involved in the 2020 planning process of the Festival. Additionally, this volunteer would work closely with the current Chair and Board of Directors to allow for a seamless transition. Have a local entity or service group be introduced to the current process and take the reins of organizing the 2021 Festival moving forward. Have the Festival return to its origin as the Blueberry Bazaar presented by the Wilton Congregational Church.

Smith said sponsors and donations are still needed for this year’s festival. Anyone interested in assisting with any of the festival’s needs should call her at 207-778-4726 or email [email protected]

