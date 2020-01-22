Winthrop boys basketball coach Todd MacArthur sees the regular season as 18 chances for his team to grow. If progress is continuously made, he can look at each game as a pencil mark on a wall, each one a little higher than the last.

From Tuesday’s 75-69 overtime win against Boothbay, the Ramblers can grow and learn a great deal.

Winthrop led much of the game by double digits, but the Seahawks rallied to tie it on a last-second 3-pointer by Hunter Crocker to send the game to overtime. The Ramblers missed free throws down the stretch in regulation to keep the door open for Boothbay’s comeback, but made nine of 12 from the line in overtime to put the game away.

The win gave Winthrop (13-1), the defending Class C state champion, a regular-season sweep of Boothbay (11-3) and a firm hold on the top seed in the upcoming C South regional tournament.

“It’s always hard to beat a program like Boothbay twice. Even when we were up big, we knew they’d fight and claw,” MacArthur said. “We came through when it mattered the most.”

To MacArthur, the win was a chance for his team to learn about what it takes to close out a tough opponent, and that will help when they play in the tournament on the Augusta Civic Center court.

“I can talk about learning these lessons, but the only way they can learn them is go through them,” MacArthur said.

The Ramblers close the regular season with four games against four Class B opponents. Winthrop plays at Mountain Valley (6-7) Thursday, before home games against Lisbon (7-5), Spruce Mountain (12-2) and Oak Hill (6-8). Spruce Mountain handed the Ramblers their only loss, 52-41, last week.

“There’s no easy games. That’s the point I’ve been selling my team the last few weeks,” MacArthur said. “We’re looking forward to it. As a coach, you couldn’t build a schedule any better, with all these tough games at the end of the season.”

BULLDOGS CLIMBING

After a slow start, Madison has shown improvement and climbed into the C South playoff picture. The Bulldogs lost four of their first five games. Since then, Madison has won five of eight games to improve to 6-7. With those victories, Madison climbed into 12th place in the regional standings and currently holds the final playoff spot in C South.

“Defensively, we’re such a better team than we were in December. The boys have really come together. They’re a tight knit group and that’s fun to coach. They compete hard with each other,” Madison coach Jason Furbush said.

Offensively, the addition of junior guard Cameron Cobb has been a boost. Cobb averages 16.5 points and nine rebounds per game. Senior Caden Franzose has shot well from the perimeter, Furbush said. Thomas Dean and Christian Cabrera have done the little things that don’t show up in the box score, Furbush said, citing the defense both have played on some of the opponents’ top players.

The Bulldogs host rival Carrabec on Thursday.

AMERO AWARDED

Forest Hills coach Anthony Amero picked up another honor recently, earning Northeast Section Boys Basketball Coach of the Year from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Forest Hills won the Class D state title last season and enjoyed an undefeated season.

As winner of the Maine Principals’ Association Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, Amero qualified for the sectional consideration. Earlier this season, Amero earned the 300th win of his coaching career. Last fall, he was inducted in the Thomas College Sports Hall of Fame.

The NFHS has eight sections. The Northeast Section includes the six New England state, along with New York and New Jersey.

Forest Hills is enjoying another strong season. The Tigers are 14-0 and in first place in the D South. Forest Hills hosts Greenville on Thursday.

AROUND THE STATE

Leavitt junior Wyatt Hathaway scored his 1,000th career point in the Hornets’ win at Biddeford on Monday. According to Mike Hathaway, Wyatt’s father and Leavitt’s coach, Wyatt accomplished the milestone in just 49 games… Defending Class B state champ Caribou suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, falling at Hermon, 46-42. The Vikings (12-1) are still atop B North… It’s a three-way fight for the top seed in D North, with Van Buren, Schenck and Jonesport-Beals within five points of each other. None of three face the other two in the regular season.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: