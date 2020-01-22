The latest food buzz is all about turmeric. Turmeric is a spice often found in Indian dishes, think yellow curry. In the United States it is most often seen in mustard, since it is the spice that gives mustard its yellow coloring. Part of the ginger family it is used in traditional Chinese medicine as a powerful healing agent. A root vegetable it is said to help with rheumatoid arthritis because it has anti-inflammatory agents. Pain of any kind can be relieved by adding turmeric to your diet. It also helps with digestion, mental function, cardiovascular health, bacterial infections and Alzheimer’s symptoms. Here is an easy recipe for adding turmeric to your diet. I have also had it added to coffee, very yummy! Bon appetit!

Turmeric Liquid Sunshine

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked brown rice

3 Tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 inch piece of turmeric root, peeled and thinly sliced

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon and more for garnish.

Prepare:

In a blender process rice, 3 cups water, honey, vanilla, turmeric, and cinnamon until very smooth. Strain mixture through a sieve, discard solids. Serve over ice, garnish with cinnamon.

