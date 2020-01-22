AUBURN – Marie B. Kuvaja, 88, of Greenwood passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at the Hospice House with her family by her side. She was born in Rumford on August 15, 1931, the daughter of Harris and Lucy Goff Birney. She graduated from Norway High School.

Marie worked at Wilner Wood Products, where she met her husband, Eino Kuvaja, they were married on June 26, 1953. She had been a homemaker, raising her children, driving all of the neighborhood kids from Richardson Hollow to the bus stop. She also helped her husband operate the farm. She was a member of the Mission Congregational Church and the Finnish-American Heritage Society.

She was well known for her cooking, knitting, crocheting and sewing. She enjoyed gardening and watching the birds, especially cardinals and woodpeckers. She loved babysitting her grandchildren.

Marie is survived by her children, Susan Kimball and husband Wade, Sharon Morse and husband Stan, Stanley Kuvaja, Tim Kuvaja and wife Kris, Steven Kuvaja and wife Becky, Sandra Kuvaja, Mary Field and significant other Edward Palmer and Fred Kuvaja; 16 grandchildren, Doug, Heather, Kayla, Jaime, Becky, Chad, Joe, Jared, Joshua, Jonathan, Kyle, Kelsea, Sean, Ryan, Sarah and Ben; and many great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Eino; a brother, Linwood Birney; and a half-sister, Dolly Bushie.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Family and friends may attend a time of visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Interment will be in the spring at the Finnish Cemetery in West Paris.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the

Androscoggin Hospice House

236 Stetson Rd.

Auburn, ME 04210

