BUCKFIELD — Buckfield Junior/Senior High School 2019–2020 Honor Roll Trimester One:
High Honors:
Grade 12 – Kristen Patenaude
Grade 10 – Olivia Buswell
Grade 7 – Carmen Crockett and Jonas Collation
Honor Roll:
Grade 12 – Deja Bennett, Saige Collette, Jessica Doucette, Kathryn Henderson, Jesse McMillan, Karen McNeil, Jeffrey Quick, Josephine Replogle, Isabella Rinck. Sutapacha Tripp, Megan Turcotte and Chloe Warren
Grade 11 – Alaina Adderley, Kylie Carrier, Olivia Darling, Gavin Jack–Bennett. Siana Jacobs, Richard Kraske. Shyloe Morgan and Maxwell White
Garde 10 – Hadley Bloodroot, Emily Carrasquillo, Elizabeth Corson, Cameron Durgin, Kayden Haylock,
Kassandra Keough, Alyssa Litchfield, Michaela Marin and Zachary Shields
Grade 9 – Cole Brewster, Zoe Higgins, Sarah Hood, Alexis Jasper, Roger (Taz) Keough III, Madisyn McAlister, Abigail Prokey, Emma Stevens–Belanger, Jocelyn Vandeymark, Kelsey Violette and Reese Wilson
Grade 8 – Abigail Albert, Mya Austin. Graham Blodgett, Hope Hinckley, Jacob Jasper, Nolan Keene, Owen LaPointe, Gavin Peper, Kyen Teixeira, Emily Tilton, Terry Valles and Emily Verrill
Grade 7 – Benjamin (Saylor) Bourassa, Cora Brewster, Carley Coffman, Erinn Dunham, Cayden Durgin, Haylee Gailloux, Amelia Hill, Seamus Keogh, Morgan Lacasse, Elizabeth Marin, Cori Merrill, Audrey Stimson, Coleman Sylvia, Annabelle Thone, Gabriel Twitchell and Gabriel White
