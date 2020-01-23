NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St, Norway announces their February calendar of events.

New this month will be two art classes, led by a local artist, “Fun With Watercolors” on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. and “Fun With Colored Pencils” on Tuesday, February 18 at 3 p.m. Please RSVP to both of these classes since there will be limited space and materials.

Shellie Leger continues her workshop entitled “The First Slice – The Restorative Power of Memoir”. Whether you attended the earlier workshops or not, please join them on Wednesday, February 5 at 10 a.m. at the CRCofWM. For more information on these classes or any of their regularly scheduled activities, check their calendar on their website

www.crcofwm.org, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

In case of inclement weather, when SAD #17 cancels school, the Center will be closed and all activities canceled for the day.

Drop in hours are Tuesdays 3-6 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have many pamphlets and a lending library. The Center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or take time for yourself by participating in scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Survivorship Programs for Swimming and Caring Coupons are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming Passes are available through the CRCofWM partnership with the Hampton Inn located at 151 Main St., Oxford and new this month, the pool located at the Colonial Mast Campground in Bridgton. Caring Coupons to be used for a session of Reiki, Massage, Reflexology or Therapeutic Yoga from a list of approved Wellness Providers are also available for anyone impacted by cancer. Survivors receive 4 coupons, their caregiver receive 2 coupons. The providers on the list have gone through an interview process by the CRCofWM and are reimbursed by the Center for their services. For more information on either program, stop in at the Center located at 199 Main St., Norway or call 890-0329 for more information.

“Colorful Watercolors” – Wednesday, February 5, 1-3:30 p.m. at CRCofWM. In this class, which is limited to 8 people, everyone will have a fully drawn picture to paint. A local artist will demonstrate simple techniques and ways to mix watercolors. All participants will leave with a finished piece that will be matted and placed in a plastic sheet cover. All materials will be provided. Please R.S.V.P. as class size is limited; call 890-0329 to reserve your spot.

“Fun With Colored Pencils” – Tuesday, February 18, 3:00-5 p.m. at CRCofWM. This class has room for 10 participants who may reserve their spot by calling 890-0329. Each will be given a fully drawn picture to complete. The guest artist will demonstrate and instruct how to put layer upon layer of colors to make the images come to life. This is truly an easy and fun class. Everyone will leave with a finished piece that will be matted and placed in a plastic sheet. All

materials will be provided.

The First Slice – The Restorative Power of Memoir – Wednesday, February 5, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main St., Norway. “The First Slice” is a workshop designed expressly for those who would like to write their memoir. Writing continues for those who attended the earlier workshops or if you are interested in beginning your memoir plan to attend this session. This workshop is designed for those who struggle in putting pen to paper or fingertips to keys. Find your deepest truth, and figure out where to make the first slice in your story. The first cut’s the deepest.

Women’s Cancer Support Group – Tuesday, February 4, 12-1:30 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main St., Norway. Bring a bag lunch or snack. Call Jeanne at 744-6173 for more information.

Men’s Rally Group – Thursday, February 20, 4-5:30 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main St., Norway. Vance Jordan and Nel Bernard facilitate this time for men and their caregivers to connect with others who are also impacted by cancer. Nel will offer a chair massage to those interested. Please call 890-0329 for more information.

Chair Yoga – Mondays and Wednesdays each week, 10-11 at Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison. Chair-based yoga offers the benefits of other yoga classes but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance or advancing the pose. Participation in this class is supported by the CRCofWM for cancer survivors and caregivers, please arrive a little early to register when attending for the first time.

Yoga Warriors – Wednesdays, February 5, 12, 19 and 26. 3-4 p.m. at Posabilities, 15 Tannery Street, Norway. This free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Keep Moving – Thursdays, February 6, 13, 20 and 27 at Saco Bay Physical Therapy (formerly Bader Physical Therapy) 176 Main St., Norway. Our weekly exercise class returns this month. Instructor Katie Hetterscheidt, ATC leads this class. This class is for cancer survivors and caregivers who wish to improve their level of fitness and “Keep Moving.”

Drum Circle, two sessions on Saturday, February 1: Beginners from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.; Advanced 1-2 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St. So. Paris. All Drums are welcome! Bring a friend or caregiver, drums are available to borrow. At noon there will be a Pot Luck Lunch, bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. This activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCWM. No charge to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information call 207-604-0323 or 207-890-2177.

Wellness Share – Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St. So. Paris. Everyone is welcome for an introduction to Reiki practice and self-care. Massage, Reflexology and Polarity will also be available. There will be a Potluck lunch at Noon; bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. This activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCWM. No charge to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information, call 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

Self-Reflexology – Friday, February 14 9:30-10:30 a.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main Street, Norway. Want to learn about Reflexology? Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Reiki & Self-Reiki – Tuesday, February 25, 1:30-3 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main Street, Norway. Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how Reiki helps to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Stampin’ Up – Tuesday, February 4, 2-3:30 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main Street, Norway. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards. It is fun and easy to do.

Crafting at Bridgton Hospital – To be announced. Join them in the Board Room for their activity of the month. For more information, please call 647- 6120 and to register as space is limited. Sandwiches and drinks will be provided.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) is located at 199 Main St, Norway in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. Hours are: Tuesdays 3-6 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. They offer a variety of programs as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. Check their website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

