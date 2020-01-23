The United States Coast Guard said the crew of a good Samaritan fishing vessel has recovered two people believed to be crew members of another fishing vessel, the Hayley Ann, off the coast of Maine.

“Good Samaritan fishing vessel crew has recovered two persons in the water and unresponsive. (Coast Guard) crews are coordinating transport to shore,” the Coast Guard said in a late afternoon tweet.

The Coast Guard reported that the crew of the Hayley Ann called for help at 12:23 p.m. Thursday. At the time of the distress call, the vessel was about 45 nautical miles southeast of Portland.

The Coast Guard responded by sending a fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters from Air Station Cape Cod to search for the missing vessel. The Coast Guard cutter ‘Steelhead’ also responded.

About 4:30 p.m., the Coast Guard tweeted that two people had been recovered from the water by a fishing boat.

Their names and conditions were not immediately released.

The Coast Guard said the crew members were found about 50 nautical miles from the shore of Cape Elizabeth.

#Update: Good Samaritan fishing vessel crew has recovered 2 persons in the water and unresponsive. @USCGNortheast crews are coordinating transport to shore. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) January 23, 2020



