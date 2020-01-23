Due to the possible snowstorm, the date of Denny Breau’s performance has changed to Sunday, Feb. 9. Breau will kick off the “Music for Mavis” 2020 Cabin Fever Coffee House Concert Series at 98 Mathew’s Way, off Rt. 117, Turner Center, downstairs under the Turner Library in the Community Room. We are hosting a pre-Valentine Day Coffee-House-style afternoon featuring cookies, coffee and tea. Bring cookies to share if you can!

The planned performance of Stan Keach, singer/songwriter, and inductee into the Bluegrass Hall of fame and Julie Davenport, singer/songwriter and bass player, will now be held on Sunday, Feb. 23.

