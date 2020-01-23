LISBON ​— One person was seriously injured late Wednesday night after a single vehicle crash on Lisbon Street.

Police and emergency crews were called out to Lisbon and Farnsworth streets at about 11:40 p.m. where they found a lone victim suffering from a head injury.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police were reconstructing the crash site early Thursday morning. No information about the driver was available.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Lisbon Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles